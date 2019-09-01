Carrie Ann Inaba: What’s in My Bag?





Hawaii native Carrie Ann Inaba carries the smell of home wherever she goes. “I have a Byredo perfume roller in Gypsy Water that I love,” says the cohost of CBS’ The Talk. “Then I mix it with my Sarah Horowitz Coconut Milk perfume and Pure Fiji Coconut Body butter. I feel like I’m walking in Hawaii.”

Inaba, 51, shares more of her common scents with Us.

Something in the Air

“Everything has to smell delicious. I just bought amber resin — you’re supposed to put it in a heat pack. It diffuses into the air and makes a beautiful smell.”

Best Baubles

“I always have extra earrings in my purse. My favorite brand is Shashi. [They’re perfect for] mixing and matching.”

Throwing Shade

“My Quay aviator sunglasses are always in here. I love that they’re so affordable. If they get smooshed, I can just go get another pair.”

Easy Reader

“My favorite book is 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think [by Brianna Wiest]. It’s wonderful.”

What a Gem

“I always carry a rose quartz crystal. [It’s] all about spreading love. I also carry a black tourmaline because it really grounds you, and it’s [for] protection.”

What else is inside Inaba’s Marc Jacobs crossbody? A gold Prada card case; iPhone headphones; an iPhone in a pink Lumee case; a Laura Mercier lip gloss in a neutral shade; Duo eyelash glue; a Kat Von D Tattoo eyeliner in black; Flutter Lashes; a Smith’s Rosebud Salve; a Mario Badescu rosewater spray; gift cards; a Target card; a Petco card; glasses; EO hand sanitizer in lavender; a tincture of CBD oil; Pilot G2 pens; a S’Well bottle in Teakwood; Sargentos Balanced Breaks; roasted almonds; Wet Wipes; lavender and eucalyptus spray; Refresh Plus eyedrops; a mini Listerine mouthwash; Oral B Complete Picks and Afrin.

Season 10 of The Talk premieres Monday, September 9, at 2 p.m. ET.

