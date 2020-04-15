Celeb Dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer Tells Us How to Avoid Under-Eye Circles and Puffiness

The coronavirus pandemic has brought on a lot of stress and has lead to many sleepless nights — which in turn, has impacted our under-eye area when we wake up in the morning.

To help Us combat dark circles and puffiness, celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest and more, revealed his top skincare secrets to Stylish.

Celeb Face Mask Selfies: From Sheet Masks to Eye Patches and More

First and foremost, Lancer says having an evening skincare routine is key. “Nighttime routines are significant and can be seen as more important than daytime routines in some cases. During sleep hours, the body uses the active ingredients available in skincare products to rebuild damaged cell function.”

Another plus of having a nighttime ritual: It can help you prepare for a restful night. “Having a routine and the ability to pamper your skin from head to toe causes a calming effect, both consciously and subconsciously,” he adds.

To make your nighttime regimen luxurious (and effective) Lancer suggests that all his patients follow the steps of The Method, his signature anti-aging system consisting of daily exfoliation, cleansing and nourishing the skin, which improve the appearance of fine lines, texture, discoloration and pore size for a glowing complexion.

“I recommend starting with Polish and Cleanse then incorporating our products that are full of Vitamin C, Glycolic Acid and Retinol, all of which should be mixed with Nourish,” he says.

“I also recommend using a mask once or twice weekly. Each mask highlights a different set of concerns, so I suggest incorporating them all at different times to work towards cell repair needs.”

After you’ve cleansed, applied your nightly skincare creams and maybe relaxed with a mask, it’s time to make your lashes look full (no extensions necessary).



Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

“The Lash Serum Intense uses ingredients such as Biotin and Panthenol to encourage hair growth, and other conditioning agents, such as pumpkin seed extract, rich in essential fatty acids, work to improve the look of thin lashes,” he explains. “Apply the lash serum after to upper and lower eye lashes and finish by putting on your nighttime eye cream.”

For your evening eye creams, Lancer says using both of his eye serums is essential since they each have different benefits.

“In the morning, the 3D Hyaluronic Eye Serum is used to combat dark circles and puffiness while hydrating and brightening the area. At night, the Eye Contour Lifting Cream is used to lift, firm, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The combination of the two leaves the eye area looking bright and young,” the skin guru dishes.

Beauty Brands Doing the Absolute Most to Fight COVID-19, From Donating N95 Face Masks to Generous Sums of Money

To make the most out of the products? “Cleanse the eye area, including lids, and pat dry. Then apply the eye cream and mix it with our Omega Hydrating Oil if eyelids are extremely dehydrated,” he advises.



Use Lancer’s GIVEBACK code to receive 20% off all LancerSkincare.com purchases where 10% of all proceeds sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.