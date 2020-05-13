If you’re in need of a salon visit while quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone, but luckily for Us, celebrity hair colorist and extension expert Kacey Welch will lend a hand to tidy up to grown-out extensions.

The hair guru is responsible for Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Kristin Cavallari’s long, gorgeous, natural-looking locks through her signature Kacey Welch Method and now, she has created a way to help clients take their extensions out before their next appointment: Meet the At-Home Extension Removal Kit.

“I never thought in a million years that I would would advise a client on how to remove their extensions at home, but we are in extreme circumstances and for some clients, it’s time,” Welch tells Stylish.

While the process may seem daunting to some, the hair expert says each kit has all the necessary tools for those of Us who are anxious to get them out. (Think special scissors, pliers, a reusable clear bag for safe keeping of your hair and a step-by-step guide.)

“The detailed list of instructions is quite lengthy, but it will show you how — and exactly where — to release the silk wefts without causing damage to the hair. Once the hair is released, you will use the tools to loosen the silicone beads for removal,” she says.

Although the product is made to be a DIY hair hack, Welch says you should avoid attempting the process without a pro’s virtual assistance. “Every step must be taken carefully and with control. I suggest that you lean on me and one of my certified artists to walk you through the process one on one. We can help you navigate through everything once you have the removal kit in hand,” she notes.

Once your extensions are out safely, the hairstylist says it’s time to focus on getting healthy locks. “Embrace the quarantine by letting your roots grow in, skip the hair dryer, turn off the hot tools and treat your hair to many nourishing hair masks. That way, when things go back to normal, you will have the strongest hair yet.”

The nourishing products she recommends having on deck: “I love all things dpHUE by Justin Anderson, from the Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse to the At-Home Root Touch-Up Kit. The dpHUE Color Fresh Oil Therapy is also one of my favorite products to restore shine and health back into the natural hair.”

And when you can finally make your way back to the salon, Welch says her comfortable and seamless technique is why celebs can’t stop flocking to her for all things extensions. “The Kacey Welch Method is a unique two step process of sewing in silk wefts without any chemicals, adhesives, damage or discomfort. The Method works by utilizing a track of silicone-filled metal beads that are secured to the natural hair as I sew silk wefts onto those tracks, sourced from the highest quality, natural hair in 6 perfectly curated colors,” she explains.

“Celebrities are constantly getting their hair done for filming, photoshoots and red carpet appearances. Frequent hair styling can be damaging, so it’s important that they invest in high quality extensions and a safe method that will not pull and tug on their real hair and cause more damage. My method is also unnoticeable, which is necessary for those always in the public eye,” Welch adds.