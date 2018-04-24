Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney apparently have a mane man in common *yuk,yuk*. The internet is currently swirling with the news that Amal Clooney’s hairdresser Miguel Perez seems to be on lock to do Markle’s hair for her big day (which is less than a month away!).

The celebrity hairstyle, whose work is featured on the cover of Vogue this month (hi, Amal) confirmed over the weekend to The Mail on Sunday that he does Meghan’s hair. Oh, and that he will be attending the wedding (George and Amal will also be guests.

Perez, who charges well over $200 for a cut and blowdry (and used to have a salon associated with Soho House — which is run by Meghan’s friend Markus Anderson) also happens to do George Clooney’s hair. If that’s not a list of well-groomed clientele, we don’t know what is. And according to the stylist, Amal and Meghan are pals, which is how he became connected to the soon-to-be royal in the first place.

Currently, Perez works at John Viale’s Salon Sloane in the London neighborhood of Chelsea, and with this news, we can anticipate that it is going to be even more difficult to get facetime with the hairstylist.

Another thing to keep in mind: both Amal and Meghan are known for their voluminous, glossy blowouts — which means we are likely to see some sleek and chic tresses come May 19.

The only hair-related question that remains now: will Meghan wear her hair up or down — or will she copy her sister-in-law-to-be and wear her hair half-up for her big day?

