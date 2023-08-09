Celebrity hairstylist John Barrett has died.

The beauty expert’s death was announced by his shop, The John Barrett Salon, via Instagram on Wednesday, August 9. “On behalf of The John Barrett Salon Team, we regretfully announce with great pain, the passing of our founder and owner, the legendary John Barrett.”

The statement continued: “John lit up any room that he walked into with his charm, wit and candor. His superhuman talent was his ability to make anyone who sat in his chair feel like the most beautiful person in the world. He lived by the phrase, ‘It’s not just about the hair, it’s about the care.’ He cared with great passion for his beloved family, salon and staff.”

The post concluded with a heartfelt message to the salon’s clientele before addressing the late hairstylist directly.

“Now, more than ever, we will come together as the JB Family that John so proudly created and cared for, and continue working hard to make our clients from N.Y.C. and afar look and feel their best,” the announcement continued. ”John — We will always miss you, love you and we will carry on in your honor and memory. Thank you for all you have done for us and the beauty industry. Rest in peace our dear friend.”

Nearly three months before his passing, Martha Stewart tapped Troy of the John Barrett Salon to curl her mane for the party celebrating the launch of Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. A few weeks prior, Barrett himself gave Stewart a bouncy cut that left her feeling as confident as ever.

Stewart, 81, took to Instagram to show off the coiffure in April, praising Barrett in the caption of her social media post. “[I got] a haircut by the maestro himself, John Barrett. The new ‘do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks John!!!”

In addition to Stewart, Barrett has worked his magic on Candace Bushnell, Dorinda Medley, Hillary Clinton and Princess Diana.

Barrett opened up about working with the late royal in an April interview with Page Six. “I was so nervous,” he told the outlet of first meeting Diana. “I get to her suite, and immediately she’s sitting on the bed with my assistant looking at photographs of my assistant’s children. The chatting was easy.”

He went on to tell Page Six that Diana trusted him to “just do” what he liked, which he found to be daunting. “With someone like that, if I did anything bad or wrong it would be visible to the whole world.”

Barrett was born in Limerick, Ireland but grew up in London. He moved to Los Angeles in the ‘80s where he befriended actresses and fashion editors.

After moving back to the U.K. briefly, he returned to the U.S. and opened his first salon in New York City in 1996.