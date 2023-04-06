She’s got a new attitude! Martha Stewart debuted a fresh cut — and it has her feeling as confident as ever.

The 81-year-old businesswoman unveiled the bouncy bob via sultry Instagram selfies on Wednesday, April 5, revealing that the makeover came about following a disappointing day. “My flight to Chicago was cancelled today,” Stewart began in the caption of her social media post. “Chicago O’Hara [sic] was closed mid morning to all flights because of very bad weather. I missed my speaking engagement at a huge gathering hosted by @beckershealthcare.” The lifestyle guru explained that this was the “very first time in my career that I missed a contracted appearance and I felt very disappointed.”

Stewart continued, explaining that she decided to use the “newly found time” to get her nails and hair done. “[I got] a haircut by the maestro himself John Barrett. The new do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks John!!!”

In the first snap, Stewart gave the camera a moody pout as she showed off her face-framing coiffure. Her blonde locks were trimmed in voluminous layers and stopped just below her ears. The New Jersey native could be seen posing with Barrett in the second shot.

Stewart’s comments section quickly filled with praise as her followers applauded her looks. “What the f are you doing? How are you looking this amazing” one fan wrote. A second social media user commented “Skin routine?” as a third follower added “My hair inspiration.” In response, Stewart wrote: “Eating very well … No smoking. Green juice daily.”

The Weddings author previously dished on her beauty secrets via Instagram in January, telling fans that she’s never had work done as she went on about her “good” skin.

“The light was perfect for a new selfie!!!” Stewart captioned the photo — which was taken from a salon wash bowl. The TV personality asserted that there was “absolutely no re-imaging” involved in her impromptu photo shoot. Stewart shared that her smooth complexion is a result of abstaining from alcohol and enjoying Pilates “every other day.”

A few hours later, Stewart followed up with “the other three selfies” she took. “My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them,” she boasted in the caption. The interior design guru opened up further about her youthful glow, explaining that she’s never had a facelift and relies heavily on “great” dermatologists. She currently works with Dr. Daniel Belkin and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali. Stewart concluded her post, praising “amazing facials” from Mario Badescu “for the last forty years!”

The skincare brand gushed over the TV personality in the comments section, writing: “Thank you Martha! It is an honor to take care of your skin.”