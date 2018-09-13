Nicki Minaj or Cardi B? Britney Spears or Madonna? Lady Gaga or Rihanna?! It was a battle of the fashion icons at Us Weekly’s annual Most Stylish New Yorkers Party on Wednesday, September 12. We asked some of our honorees, including Ryan Seacrest, Shay Mitchell and Hilaria Baldwin, if they could possibly pick a favorite between some of fashion’s elite. Some options proved easier than others, but when it came down to Cardi B and Minaj, stars had a tough time picking a favorite hip-hop diva, especially after their fashion week scuffle.

“I honestly love them both and I kind of like live for the feud,” Olympian Gus Kenworthy told Us on the pink carpet. “But I guess I would have to say Nicki Minaj.”

To see which other choices caused a fashion frenzy, watch the video above!

