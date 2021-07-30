Tis the season for sunglasses! While a good pair of aviators will forever and always hold a special place in our hearts, playing around with funky shapes and ‘70s inspired styles is all the rage right now.

And take it from Chanel Iman, who has partnered with Sunglass Hut to celebrate their 50th anniversary, you can rock any shades under the sun — as long as your brows are up to par.

“That’s my thing, my brows,” the 30-year-old model, who has worked with the retailer for over 12 years told Stylish in an exclusive interview. “It goes with wearing the right shades, making sure that your eyebrows are nice and perfect. It just makes you look better when you have glasses on — or when you have glasses off. Once your brows are done, you can get away with anything and everything.”

She added: “I like a natural brow, not really bushy and not defined,” she told Us. “I just like it filled in and clean.”

After Iman has done a necessary brush of the brows, it’s time to reach for a chic pair of sunnies. And, given that she has two full drawers full of glasses (yes, you read that right), deciding on a set for the day can be a tricky feat.

That said, she’s found herself reaching for her “go-to” cat eye style shades and geometric frames on repeat.



“I also really love the Versace sunnies with the orange tint lens from the Sunglass Hut Anniversary Collection,” the model revealed. “They fit that old school, ‘70s vibe that is so chic right now.”

In fact, she says that having a pair like that is key for creating a solid collection. “I’m seeing a lot of them all over, the organic shapes, whether round or square,” Iman explained. “They really fit a laidback, low maintenance look.”

On the other hand, she thinks that having a pair of “space age” sunglasses with “geographic frames” and “bold colors” is key to completing your repertoire. One of her faves? A futuristic icy blue pair from Vogue Eyewear, which retail for $99.

And for anyone who doesn’t think they can rock a funkier style, Iman says the key to pulling off the look is just having a little confidence.

“Really allow yourself to have the confidence to rock any pair with any outfit,” she told Stylish. “t’s okay to be versatile with the glasses that you do purchase because it brings a different vibe to the look that you’re wearing.”