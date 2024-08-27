Channing Tatum knows how to take procrastinating chores to an entirely new level.

“I hate doing laundry. Like, I hate it more than I can possibly say,” Tatum, 44, shared during GQ’s “10 Things Channing Tatum Can’t Live Without” video published on Monday, August 26. “I had one year that I called ‘The Year of the Fresh White T,’ and I don’t think I did laundry all year that year. I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought.”

“I’d [look at a shirt and] be like, ‘I can get like two wears out of this a week. This is gonna be good,’” he continued. “The year of the fresh white T — ’99 or 2000. It’s a beautiful year.”

Luckily for Tatum, avoiding his most loathed chore didn’t exactly break the bank. The Blink Twice star said a simple Hanes T-shirt or “ribbed” tank top were — and remain — his forever wardrobe essentials. “I’ve always gravitated to a tattered, old white shirt. It’s just a classic thing,” he explained.

While Tatum spent 365 days buying a new shirt for every — and any — occasion, he said he views pants through a different lens. The actor told GQ he’s sported Dickies and Carhartts for decades, claiming he still owns one pair from when he was a teen.

“You can wear them in a disaster situation or you can wear them painting with your daughter in the backyard,” he explained. “They’re just infallible in my opinion.”

This isn’t the first time Tatum admitted to “Year of the Fresh White T.”In 2022, he told 22 Jump Street costar Jonah Hill that the simple look was a product of where he was raised.

“I grew up in the South, and you don’t wear anything but like, white T-shirts and chains everywhere,” he said during the duo’s interview with VMan Magazine. “[Then] I started getting seen as a model, and I went so deep into the highest fashion world that you possibly can. I was living in New York and [there], you find your own style.”

Tatum said that he went “on a little bit of a journey” with trying to find his signature fashion sense before Hill and his now-fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, encouraged him to just be authentic.

“[They] were like, ‘Why don’t you just wear what you wear? Why don’t you just be you?'” he recalled, noting that nowadays, he’s “enjoying” finding his “own voice and my own way with some very beautiful guardrails.”

His penchant for Dickies and Hanes doesn’t mean Tatum leans away from designer brands. Last month, he was announced as the new face of Versace Eros Fragrances, which is an honor he doesn’t take lightly.

“When I was a model, I always wanted to walk in the Versace show. I was 20 years old, went to Milan for the very first time being like, ‘Hi, please just hire me,’” he recalled during his GQ interview. “I never got it. Cut to 20 more years later, I’m getting to be the face of their fragrance. And it’s really a full circle, strange, like, moment for me.”