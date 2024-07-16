Everyone knows a couple so hot that they leave onlookers feeling tongue-tied and inadequate, and right now that couple has got to be Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

But what about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Sure, they’re very cute. Or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? Classically gorgeous, yes, but not intimidatingly sexy. These two though? Positively SIZZLING.

The couple started quietly dating in 2021 and got engaged in October 2023. But, now that the movie that brought them together — Blink Twice, written and directed by Kravitz, 35, and starring Tatum, 44 — is finally being released, they’re attracting a lot more attention.

While the pretty pair themselves haven’t openly admitted to being so completely scorchingly hot together — because that would be weird — when Tatum appeared on The Tonight Show, he did sound smitten. “I’m so happy, I don’t even know how to really put it into words,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “She’s so special.”

Even their somewhat attractive friend and co-star Scarlett Johansson is in awe, telling Entertainment Tonight, “This is the hottest couple I’ve ever seen. It’s absurd”, adding that Kravitz is “a wonderful, real person and beautiful inside and out” and saying “It’s not hard to fall in love with Channing Tatum. He’s just a wonderfully warm, charismatic person.”

Wow, it’s just too much, isn’t it? So, is there anything hotter on earth than Tatum and Kravitz? Let’s see…

Phaal Curry

Often considered to be the spiciest dish on the planet, and containing the notorious Scotch Bonnet chili pepper, the Phaal first rose to prominence at curry houses in Birmingham, England, but now ominously appears on the menu at Indian restaurants globally. Many a spice lover has been defeated by the dastardly dish, which featured on Man v Food. Not for the faint-hearted.

Is it hotter than Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz? Nope. An infusion of Bonet (i.e. Kravitz’s famous mom, Lisa Bonet) trumps an infusion of Bonnet.

Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Located on Hawaii’s Big Island, scientists say it’s currently the hottest volcano in the world. Kilauea has been erupting continuously since 1983, spilling out lava at temperatures of around 2,140 Fahrehneit, which certainly sounds a little sweaty.

Is it hotter than Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz? No. They’re deeply in lava.

Death Valley, California

Although 2023 was the hottest year on record globally, the highest temperature on Earth was actually recorded way back in July 1913, when the mercury hit a staggering 134.1F at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley.

Is it hotter than Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz? Doubtful. But be sure to drink plenty of water if you’re passing through.

The sand in Acapulco when you walk barefoot from your beach towel to the ocean

You plan to elegantly sashay from your sunny spot on the beach to the glistening water, but then realize your freshly-pedicured vacation toes have come into contact with sand that’s been baking in the hot, hot sun all day. Still, you’re forced to coolly style it out, while cursing under your breath and praying you haven’t just lost a layer of skin.

Is it hotter than Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz? No, but next time you’ll definitely wear flip-flops.

The steering wheel of your car when you left it in the parking lot all day (in July)

Would it be weird to wear driving gloves in summer? Yes, yes it would — so instead you frantically blow on the wheel while cranking up the AC. If you think this is bad, wait until you accidentally touch the seat-belt buckle. RIP your fingers.

Is it hotter than Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz? No, someone call the fire department, this engine is about to explode.

So it’s official: there is nothing hotter on earth than Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. We would congratulate them, but we’re too embarrassed to make eye contact.