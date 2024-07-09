Your account
Charity Lawson Hilariously Asks Fans If Her Dress Looks Too Much Like an Apron While Shopping

By
Charity Lawson Asks for Followers Opinions on if Dress Looks Like Apron 457
Charity Lawson. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Charity Lawson is putting her fashion trust in her followers.

The former Bachelorette, 28, asked her Instagram fans for help deciding on if she should buy a dress on Tuesday, July 9. “Was feeling this for a split second until I was like no this is an apron,” she captioned a photo of her in a dressing room, wearing a striped halter top dress complete with a square neckline and belt at her waist. “I’m prob not even wearing it right but it doesn’t matter,” she added.

For extra validation, Lawson created a poll on her account and asked followers to vote on if they thought the piece looked ready-for-the-kitchen.

“Am I right?” she asked, listing the two options for followers to pick: “Unfortunately babe” or “No I see the vision, Get it.”

Shortly after uploading the snap, 78 percent of her followers agreed that the frock looked too much like an apron for her to purchase.

Charity Lawson Asks for Followers Opinions on if Dress Looks Like Apron 456
Courtesy of Charity Lawson/Instagram

While shopping, Lawson, who first appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season 27 of The Bachelor, accessorized with a dainty pearl necklace, a gold bracelet and black sunglasses.

This isn’t the first summery design Lawson has sported as of late. On Monday, July 8, Lawson posed in a sage green frock while basking in the sun. Her dress featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a cutout over her bodice and a long skirt. She teamed the look with brown sunglasses and the same pearl necklace.

Lawson’s flawless glam featured soft eyeliner, wispy eyelashes and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

“President of the summer club 🌴,” she captioned the post. Fiancé Dotun Olubeko, who Lawson met while filming her season 20 of The Bachelorette, showed his support by commenting. “Does that make me the first man 🤔 nahhh ion like that lmao,” he quipped.

