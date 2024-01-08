Charles Melton turned up the heat at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 33-year-old Riverdale alum graced Us with his presence at the Sunday, January 7, awards show at the Beverly Hilton in California. At the soirée, he looked extra handsome in a navy blue Armani tuxedo featuring a double-breasted jacket with black lapels, a dark bow tie and matching pants. He completed his ensemble with patent leather shoes, diamond stud earrings and a watch from Omega.

Melton’s hair was parted down the side and swept over his forehead, reminiscent of the popular slicked-back ‘do from the 1920s. As for his date, Charles brought along his mom, Sukyong Melton, who rocked a classic black dress, a sparkly necklace and dangling earrings. She parted her hair to the side and wore it blown out. The duo adorably held hands and smiled for the camera.

At the 2024 ceremony, Charles is nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as Joe in May December, which premiered in November 2023.

This isn’t the first time Charles has walked a red carpet with his mom. Last month, Sukyong joined her son at the Critics Choice Celebration Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements where he was awarded with Best Breakthrough Performance.

For the evening, Charles went shirtless underneath a plunging navy blue coat and paired the garment with black pants and combat boots. Sukyong, meanwhile, looked radiant in a black midi dress finished with a pearl embellished collar.

While accepting his award, Charles gave thanks to his mom in an emotional speech. “I stand today in front of my mother. I’m proud of my Korean American heritage. Umma, umma,” he said while tearing up. “You are my hero.”

Charles previously took both of his parents — including dad Phil Melton — to the 2019 premiere of The Sun Is Also a Star. The men both suited up while his mom opted for a white blouse and gray coat.