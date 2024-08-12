Charli XCX isn’t bothered by fans questioning what plastic surgery she’s had done.

Charli, 32, reacted to Molly Bailey, an injector, guessing at what work the singer has had via Instagram on Saturday, August 10. “What seems to be the most noticeable change is her lifted brows and extra upper eyelid space,” Bailey captioned a post of a side-by-side of Charli’s face in 2013 and 2024. “Likely the result of an endoscopic ponytail lift, an upper blepharoplasty or the less invasive brow threads plus a tox brow lift. It gives her the cat-eye effect.”

Bailey also guessed that Charli had Botox injected into her forehead, outer eye and between her eyebrows, as well as lip filler.

“Her surgical work appears limited overall, with a possible rhinoplasty early in life (pre-rhino not pictured). The brat aesthetic wouldn’t be complete without a little lip filler for shape and hydration,” Bailey continued.

The post eventually made its way to Charli, who brushed the plastic surgery speculation off her shoulder.

“Omg I’m obsessed w this s—t,” she wrote in the comments section, to which Bailey replied, “We love you Queen! 🙌.”

Although she didn’t address if she’s had lip filler or a nose job, Charli has been open about receiving Botox in the past.

In January 2023, she took to TikTok to share that she was hoping to receive a Grammy nomination. “Need more botox before accepting any awards tho,” she captioned the post.

Charli has also relied on face tape to create a snatched look on the red carpet. At the December 2023 Fashion Awards in London, she wore neon yellow tape on her temples to lift her eyes and brows. Charli matched the look with a vintage sunshine Jean Paul Gaultier gown featuring a plunging neckline, a red circle around her torso and black tie. Charli elevated the piece with sheer fingerless gloves and black pointed-toe heels.