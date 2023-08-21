Charlize Theron is making it clear that she didn’t get a facelift.

The 48-year-old actress shut down plastic surgery rumors in a recent interview with Allure, sharing, “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging.”

She continued, “People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging!’ It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.”

Theron went on to call out the scrutiny women face when it comes to growing older in comparison to men.

“I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” she told Allure. “I despise that concept, and I want to fight against it. I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more emphatic to how we all go through our journey.”

Theron’s aging journey has been documented publicly through her work in film and appearances in beauty campaigns. “To see my face on a billboard is quite funny now,” she told Allure. (Theron has been a Dior ambassador since 2004 when she signed a contract to be the face of J’Adore fragrance.)

While speaking with the publication, Theron got candid about a different aspect of aging: weight gain.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she explained. “When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back at my normal weight.”

Theron said the process became more difficult when she hit her 40s. “Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was,’” Theron shared, adding, “Nobody wants to hear that.”

As Theron adapts to the many changes that come with different stages of life, she’s also shifted her priorities — specifically when it comes to her beauty routine.

She explained to Vogue in a Thursday, August 17, interview that she prefers a “lower-maintenance” regimen these days.

“At my age now and my lifestyle, and the fact that I’m pretty much an Uber driver for my kids, I can’t even imagine waking up in the morning and having to do anything other than wash [my hair] and just let it dry while I’m going about my day,” she said. (The actress is mom to kids August, 7, and Jackson, 11.)

This relaxed sentiment applies to other aspects of her life too.

“Obviously, my unions are on strike, so I’m kind of forcefully told not to work, and I’m gonna take advantage of that,” Theron continued.“I feel like I want to live more in the moment and worry less about how I’m scheduling the future.”