Sorry not sorry! Kate Beckinsale had a hilarious reaction to a fan who accused her of having plastic surgery.

“Please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50,” a fan wrote in the comments section of a photo Beckinsale, 49, posted via Instagram on Sunday, May 28.

In response, the Underworld actress wrote back: “I haven’t sorry … Maybe in July everything will start falling off lol x.”

Beckinsale’s fans were quick to applaud her honesty with one writing, “Hahhaha your sense of humor is everything!” A second social media user commented, “You’re just aging like fine wine. It seems nobody thinks a woman can age like fine wine, but when it comes to a man everything is possible.” A third follower added: “What’s amazing to me is that people are saying you’re gorgeous for your age … You’re a young woman. 50 is like the new 30.”

In the snap, Beckinsale looked radiant as she posed on the red carpet at the Pot-Au-Feu premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24. For the screening, she got leggy in a sheer, crystal-adorned romper finished with a protruding silk overlay. She teamed the Zuhair Murad design with metallic platform heels and a bouncy high ponytail.

“At the Pot-Au-Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress,” the Van Helsing actress captioned the social media post. “Remembering my first times on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel-toe capped Dr. Martens. Both magical.”

Beckinsale further reflected on her first Cannes appearance on Monday, May 29. She made her debut at the high-profile event alongside Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard as they attended the 1993 premiere of their film, Much Ado About Nothing.

During the event, however, Beckinsale experienced a major fashion emergency. I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel [and his wife] Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch area popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind,” she explained.

The Pearl Harbor star continued: “I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my under carriage with all of us in the back of the car, so I just quietly panicked. Walked out on to the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened.”

Beckinsale said Reeves, 58, and Leonard, 54, quickly swung into action. “In this picture, I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset,” she wrote. “Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked.”

In the throwback snap, the Serendipity star could be seen smiling up at Washington, 68, as Reeves and Leonard covered her backside.