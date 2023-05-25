amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 Livestream: See the Stars on the Red Carpet 

Glitz and glamour! Hollywood’s biggest names brought their fierce fashion sense to France at the 2023 amFAR Gala during the 76th annual Cannes Festival.

The A-list soirée took place on Thursday, May 25, marking the 29th edition of the gala — which has raised more than $245 million for HIV and AIDS research through the years.

Queen Latifah was tapped to host the Thursday celebration, which will include performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert. The evening’s chairs include Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Scarlett Johansson, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Robert De Niro and more.

The guest list is just as noteworthy. Lori Harvey was among the many stars to grace the red carpet in eye-catching looks. The 26-year-old influencer showed off her toned physique in a figure-hugging red gown that was equipped with a completely-open bodice. The model finalized her look with black sunglasses and a sleek updo.

This year’s event comes after the foundation hosted a star-studded bash in Los Angeles in November 2022.

Kelly Rowland was a ravishing sight in a bold number by Christian Siriano. The floor-length gown featured a strapless construction and a sheer skirt that was finished with a tulle hem. The look was finalized with a ruffled cape. It was a big night for the “Motivation” singer, 42, who was honored with the amfAR Award of Courage. Jenna Dewan was also present, delivering drama in a Georges Chakra dress that was made with cutouts at the bodice and a feather-adorned train.

Tinashe, who performed at the event, was a standout in a tiered creation by Nicole + Felicia Couture. The regal ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline and a layered skirt that had an eye-catching ombre effect. The hitmaker, 29, complemented the outfit with a diamond choker and had her hair styled in a dainty updo.

Other attendees included Tyga, Robin Thicke, Michael Ealy, Bling Empire‘s Christine Chiu and Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald. Madison Beer and Aloe Blacc also performed.

In September 1985, the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) was formed, receiving one of its first donations of $250,000 from actor Rock Hudson — shortly before he died of AIDS in October 1985. Since then, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

Keep scrolling to see the stars on the red carpet at the 2023 amfAR Gala.