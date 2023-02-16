Christian Siriano wants everyone to dress up more. The fashion designer is “bringing back glamour.”

After officiating two weddings in partnership with Minted Weddings on Valentine’s Day earlier this week, Siriano, 37, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the experience, fashion and the future of his luxury label.

“It was such a great moment,” the clothing maker said of helping the lovely couples say “I do.” Siriano continued: “It was a very New York moment … being in Times Square. It was really nice and the perfect way to start a morning.”

The ceremonies took place just a few days before Siriano fitted Vice President Kamala Harris for the State of the Union Address and presented his fall/winter 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week. The February 9 soirée brought out the biggest names, including Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles — who all sat front row.

The ready-to-wear show was inspired by Audrey Hepburn and included dainty black dresses with ruffled hems, cutout frocks adorned with protruding flowers, high-slit gowns with dramatic sleeves and suits with intricate embroidery.

“I still get excited,” Siriano told Us of showing off his work. “You never know what’s gonna happen. It’s not like a Broadway show, we don’t get a dress rehearsal. We have one chance to show our work in front of the world, and it’s pretty wild.”

The Maryland native got his big break after winning the fourth season of Project Runway in 2007 when he was only 21 years old. He quickly became known for his decadent creations that celebrate women and all body types. He’s famously dressed Ashley Graham, Angela Bassett, Kelly Ripa, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Mariska Hargitay and more.

“I get really inspired by people,” Siriano shared. “That’s what keeps my collections going.”

Through the years, Siriano had been praised for his inclusivity and ability to make clothing that works for any and everyone. “It’s very important to me,” he told Us. “For me, as an artist, if I’m going to leave something behind … I don’t want to leave behind just clothes. I want to leave behind something meaningful and that’s representation.”

Siriano explained he takes inspiration from iconic designers like Michael Kors, Donna Karan, Vera Wang, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

As he looks to the future, the fashion guru has no plans on slowing down.

“I’ve been really trying to bring back this idea of a return to glamour. I’m really focused on that,” he explained. “Clothes can be very emotional for people and I want to continue to do that and build on that and grow … I want people to be overdressed. I want to bring even more drama.”

If Siriano could go back in time and encourage his younger self, he would say “it’s all worth it.”

“Last week I was fitting the vice president and today, I married people in Times Square. There’s no way to sum up my career. It’s all about taking risks.”