Elsa Hosk defied gravity at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The supermodel turned heads in an optical illusion dress at the Pot-Au-Feu premiere on Wednesday, May 24.

The Viktor & Rolf design — which debuted on the fashion house’s spring/summer Haute Couture Fashion Week runway in January — features a deconstructed silhouette. The garment is equipped with a blush-colored corset attached to a protruding blue ballgown — that appears to have been digitally rotated to the right of Hosk’s body. The Cinderella-esque number comes with a sweetheart neckline, bows at the waist and a billowing tulle skirt.

Hosk teamed the trippy piece with a diamond necklace and metallic sandal heels. For glam, the runway star opted for sparkly blue eyeshadow and a nude lip. She had her blonde tresses styled in a bouncy bob.

In addition to Hosk’s garb, Viktor & Rolf’s spring/summer line included upside down dresses and frocks that made models look like they were floating.

Designers Rolf Snoeren and Viktor Horsting opened up about the head-turning collection to Vogue following its presentation sharing, “It’s an absurd take on the stereotype of a couture ballgown, which we translated for the 21s century … It comes from a love of glamour [but] like our perfume, we want it to be beautiful and we also want it to have a clever idea.”

The artists continued: “We like the idea to give the impression of, ‘Ahhhhh, it’s going to be all very lovely.’ And then: Oops! There is a disconnect between what we see, and the physicality of the product.” The dressmakers explained that the capsule is also meant to represent the shakiness of life. “The information that comes at us, going from making a banana cake to so many people being killed in Ukraine.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a major brand pulled off a jaw-dropping look on the runway.

In September 2022, Bella Hadid had a dress painted on to her body during the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

“For spring 2023, @coperni dedicated its runway to ‘women of this world,’” Vogue wrote via Instagram alongside a clip of the show-stopping fashion show finale. In the video, Hadid, 25, posed onstage wearing nothing but a nude thong as two men spray painted directly onto her body. After the material came together to form the shape of a figure-hugging, midi-length dress, an artist finished the ensemble with some strips of fabric and scissors.

Hadid then strutted down the catwalk wearing the finished dress — a white, off-the-shoulder garb with a thigh-high slit.

