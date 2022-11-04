Fabulous fashion! The 2022 amfAR Gala was a stylish night to remember.

Hollywood’s biggest names showcased their best evening attire at the annual event, which raises funds for AIDS research, on Thursday, November 3, at the Pacific Design Center.

When it comes to red carpet fashion, all-black moments are a must — and our favorite stars made sure to deliver their own iterations of the timeless trend. Kelly Rowland was a ravishing sight in a bold number by Christian Siriano. The floor-length gown featured a strapless construction and a sheer skirt that was finished with a tulle hem. The look was finalized with a ruffled cape. It was a big night for the “Motivation” singer, who was honored with the amfAR Award of Courage.

Jenna Dewan also served drama. The Step Up star took on the naked trend, rocking a Georges Chakra dress that was equipped with cutouts at the bodice and a feather-adorned train. The sexy piece also featured tiny crystals throughout. The dancer, 41, attended the soiree with her fiancé Steve Kazee, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The party was a family affair for Kimora Lee Simmons too, who posed for cameras alongside her daughter Ming Lee Simmons. The supermodel, 47, wowed in a one-shoulder gown that included a corset-like bodice and a daring high slit. Ming, 22, looked just as radiant in a halter dress.

Tinashe, who performed at the event, was a standout in a tiered creation by Nicole + Felicia Couture. The regal ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline and a layered skirt that had an eye-catching ombre effect. The hitmaker, 29, complemented the outfit with a diamond choker and had her hair styled in a dainty updo.

Vibrant patterns and colors shined at the gathering with Chelsea Handler sporting an elegant floral frock as Hayden Panettiere turned heads in a fiery red blazer dress.

Other guests included Tyga, Robin Thicke, Michael Ealy, Bling Empire‘s Christine Chiu and Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald. Madison Beer and Aloe Blacc also performed.

Keep scrolling to see more red carpet moments from the 2022 amfAR Gala: