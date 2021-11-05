Showing up in style! Some of the biggest names in Hollywood slipped into couture creations last night for the amfAR Gala, which was held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

The annual event, which is aimed at raising funding for AIDS research, was filled with fabulous fashion. From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ red Alex Perry gown to Bebe Rexha’s Moschino dress that oozed Old Hollywood glamour, there’s no question that stars brought out all the stops for the evening.

Anything that had sequins or shimmer was a big hit, as a handful of celebs certainly had sparkle on the mind. Camila Mendes, for instance, looked absolutely breathtaking in a deep purple Rodarte halter neck gown that was covered in sequins from top to bottom. To amp up the glitz and glam, she paired the stunning number with Amethyst Diamond Earrings from Kallati Jewelry.

The Riverdale star was certainly sparkly, but Alessandra Ambrosio may have just stole the show with her blinged out Elie Saab dress. With padded shoulders and intricate pearl and diamond detailing throughout, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel completely blew Us away.

Off-the-shoulder necklines also had a major moment at the event, with Lana Candor, Maria Bakalova and Ashley Benson embracing a bit of exposed decolletage thanks to Moschino.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress, for her part, stunned in a silver number with padded, sculptural fabric around the shoulders. Bakalova on the other hand rocked a pink and black retro-inspired midi dress, while Benson opted for an edgier ensemble, complete with a leather, long-sleeve bustier.

We’d be remiss not to mention a few stars the totally took Us by surprise on the red carpet. Meg Ryan made a rare appearance — and she looked simply stunning. The When Harry Met Sally star donned a black sequin midi-length dress for the event. In the glam department, she styled her hair in beachy waves and swiped a bright pink lippie across her pout.

Paris Jackson was also in attendance, wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood corseted dress complete with delicate lace detailing. She teamed the dress with gold platform heels and a messy updo.

To see all of these looks and more fabulous fashion from the 2021 amfAR Gala, keep scrolling. Because from Bella Thorne’s Giambattista Valli two-piece set to Amelie Zilber’s Nensi Dojaka gown, we’re rounding up the best looks from the evening, ahead.