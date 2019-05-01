If the idea of committing to bangs sends shivers down your spine but you love the look of fresh fringe, Charlize Theron is here with a temporary take on the trend. The Long Shot star attended the film’s NYC premiere on Tuesday, April 30, with blunt micro (faux!) bangs, and her mane man Adir Abergel is telling Us Weekly all about the bold style.

“We decided to have fun for the night and we used faux bangs to create this style,” he says. “Hair is one of your greatest accessories and why not play around with your look?”

The Oscar-winner has been living by that mantra all year. She first turned heads when she hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards in February with newly brunette strands and a fresh lob cut. At the London premiere of Long Shot last week, the South African beauty rocked a fierce slicked-back low pony (yes, short-haired gals can enjoy updos, too!), but Abergel took it a step further with the faux fringe.

Calling Theron an “incredible muse” who is “always down to try different styles,” the mane man shares that he was inspired by a #TBT blunt cut a member of the OG supermodel crew sported in the ’90s.

“The inspiration was a photograph of a really cool on Linda Evangelista taken from the 1990s,” he explains of a photo of the catwalk queen on the fall-winter 1993 Chloe runway. “I have long admired this image and I thought it would be amazing to channel this style on Charlize.”

To create the sleek and shiny but a little bit rock ‘n’ roll look, Abergel, who is the creative director of haircare line Virtue, started by applying the brand’s Un-Frizz Cream and Volumizing Primer from the roots to the mid-shaft and then rough drying. He followed that up with a flatiron (getting as close to the scalp as possible) to ensure the strands were super straight.

He pulled her hair back into a tight, low ponytail, before securing in the faux bang and applying more of the Un-Frizz Cream to ensure the clip-ins shined as bright as Theron’s natural hair.

With summer just around the corner, Abergel tells Us that he expects more stars to start mixing things up with their manes. Case in point: the sexy shag he just debuted on Anne Hathaway.

“Absolutely we are going to see people exploring different styles, like the shaggy cut I just gave Anne Hathaway,” he muses. “We will be seeing many different bangs lengths and styles.”

