Cheer is undoubtedly one of the best things to come out of 2020, as is one of the docuseries’ breakout stars, Jerry Harris. The 20-year-old hopped on the phone with Us Weekly’s Stylish to exclusively talk about his new gig with Schmidt’s natural deodorant — and how you can win one-on-one time with the cheer all-star!

For the rare few who haven’t seen the six-part docuseries, it followed the co-ed Navarro College cheer squad as they tirelessly trained for the NCAA National Championship in Daytona, Florida. Among them was 20-year-old Harris, famous for his enthusiastic mat talk, his serious stunting skills and contagiously positive personality.

Now, the student’s quarantine liked the rest of us amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his sweat on from home.

“As an athlete, I am very particular about what I put in and on my body,” says Harris. “Wellness is super important to me so trying out natural deodorant just made sense. But, it HAD to actually work. While at home, I tried Schmidt’s for the first time and I legit smelled great even after my workouts.”

It costs just $11 to smell like your favorite Navarro cheerleader. “Rose and black pepper is my favorite scent from Schmidt’s,” the Chicago native tells Us. “It’s soft and spicy and just smells good.”

As far as the rest of Harris’ grooming routine goes, he describes himself as a “less is more kind of person.”

“I just try to use natural products when I can and I do my best to keep my skin clean,” he explains. “I don’t really use a lot of products and I don’t use expensive things, to say the least.”

Harris told his 1.2 million Instagram followers about the exciting partnership on Thursday, May 28. In the pic, he bares his wildly infectious smile while posing with a lineup of the brand’s beloved deodorants.

If you’re still trying to decide whether you want to try natural deodorant, consider Harris’ deo-inspired mat talk: “You know, you care about what you put into your body. You also care about what you put on your body. If you are interested in trying, now is the time.”

If you’re still unsure, let fate decide by entering to win a one-on-one video chat with Harris to chat deodorant and more. To participate, head to Harris’ Instagram post and comment why you want to switch to Schmidt’s natural deodorant, or why you’ve already made the switch.

Also be sure you’re following the deodorant brand on the ‘gram. Five winners will be chosen to win a chat with Harris and 500 will be randomly selected to win Schmidt’s deodorant.

