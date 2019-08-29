



In today’s news you didn’t expect to encounter when you woke up this morning, Cheetos is hosting a runway show in during New York Fashion Week.

The fashion show will take place at the House of Flamin’ Haute on September 5 by invite-only. According to the brand, the runway show will consist of 21 looks created by fashion influencers Luanna, Hungry Hipsters, Nava Rose and J. Bolin. There will also be one look designed by major costume designer Ami Goodheart.

But on September 6 and 7, the event space is open for the public for Cheetos fans! Snack lovers can come to experience a Cheetos-inspired style bar complete with an impressive amount of beauty services. You definitely need to book an appointment in advance to secure a spot for a service, though! Some of them include Cheeto Dust Nails, Fiery Flamin’ Hot Eye Makeup and Dangerously Cheesy Brows. And that’s just a few.

“We are continually in awe of how Cheetos fans share their love for the brand and express it in their own way, whether that’s creating original recipes with Cheetos or donning Cheetos-inspired hair, nail or makeup looks,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “We are so excited to continue to celebrate our fans and their creativity, and in turn, invite them to get the ultimate Cheetos Flamin’ Haute look.”

If you’re dedicated to the cause, you can even post on social to win a free beauty service! Share your flamin’ hot looks on social media using the hashtags #CheetosFlaminHaute and #MyCheetosLook, plus follow the brand on social media! If you’re lucky, Cheetos will reach out to get you in on all of the cheesy fun.

