Have you ever wanted to smell like Cher? Well, you will be able to shortly!

In a Tweet on Monday, May 20, the music icon announced she’s launching a perfume called Cher Eau de Couture.

Celebrate Cher’s 73rd Birthday by Revisiting Her Most Memorable Looks

“I’ve been working on my perfume for four years,” she wrote. She admitted that her one criteria was that she would share it when she loved it enough to wear. “I wear it every day,” she finished with.

This is the first fragrance the “Believe” singer has launched in over 30 years. The last, Uninhibited, launched in 1987 However, this splashy return to the industry is going to be totally different.

5-20-19 CHER…EAU DE COUTURE” I’VE BEEN WORKING ON MY

PERFUME FOR FOUR YEARS‼️

MY ”ONE”CRITERIA…..

“WHEN”I”❤️TO WEAR IT…

I’LL BE READY TO SHARE IT” I WEAR IT EVERY DAY

🎂👻 — Cher (@cher) May 20, 2019

Why? Well, for one thing it’s genderless. According to Page Six, the 73-year-old songstress said in a press release that it’s “for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are.”

Working with ScentBeauty to develop the product, the notes will include bergamot, neroli, jasmine, vetiver and vanilla. The last aroma was chosen because it’s one of the Grammy Award-winning artists favorites. “I like vanilla. It’s very touchy-feely. It makes you want to hold yourself.”

What We Know About the Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner KKW Fragrance

This has been a passion project for the legend. “It is a labor of love and I am especially happy to announce this the day after my birthday. This too is a milestone in my career as an artist,” she said in the statement. “It completely expresses who I am, and I wear it every day. I know there are people who don’t want to have anything on them, but I cannot even go to that place.”

There is no official date, but according to ScentBeauty it will be available some time in the late fall on scentbeauty.com and other e-retailers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!