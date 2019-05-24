Here comes the bride! Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke married fiancé Matthew Lawrence in San Diego on Thursday, May 23, in a white off-the-shoulder wedding dress and veil. And we have the scoop on the romantic Romona Keveža design.

Exchanging vows at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, the bride wowed in a structured silk crepe gown that featured a scalloped sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder straps and a fluted skirt.

Given all the glitzy costumes the pro dancer has worn on DWTS over the years, it should come as no surprise that she found a tasteful way to incorporate a bit of sparkle into her wedding dress, too. The back of the gown was was accented with delicate Swarovski crystal buttons that trailed down to the end of the cathedral-length, six-foot train.

Burke chose a custom two-tier cathedral-length veil made of English tulle to complete the classic dress. She secured the dramatic headpiece just below the crown of her head. Last month, the 35-year-old gave fans a look into her wedding prep when she shared on Instagram that she was planning to wear her shoulder-grazing locks down for the big day — but, at the time, she wasn’t entirely sure what to do with them.

“No matter how stressed I am, it’s important not to take myself too seriously. Enjoy my many faces and emotions trying to decide how I want my hair for the big day,” she wrote on April 27. ” I definitely want to leave it down but there’s only so much you can do with short hair. What are your favorite bridal hair styles?”

The TV personality ultimately chose a blunt, center-parted lob with slight bends at the ends that was perfectly in keeping with the timeless-with-a-twist aesthetic of her dress, veil and bling. She rocked a diamond choker and a stack of shimmering bracelets that matching the bedazzled white lily bouquet she carried down the aisle.

Last, but certainly not least, Burke kept her bridal beauty makeup look simply stunning with a subtly sculpted complexion, sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip.

