Chloe Bailey Shares the Ultimate Thirst Trap in Sexy Cutout Swimsuit

By
Chloe Bailey Courtesy of Chloe Bailey/Instagram

Chlöe Bailey’s bikini body is unmatched.

Bailey, 25, took to Instagram on Monday, June 10, to show off figure in a neon yellow swimsuit. Her one-piece featured a plunging neckline, cutouts over her sides and a cheeky back. Bailey accessorized the look with orange floral sunglasses, a brown pendant necklace and gold bracelets. In the pic, she took a bite of a beach.

For glam, Bailey donned soft makeup including long lashes and lined lips. She styled her brunette hair in a messy — but stylish — updo.

Elsewhere in the carousel of photos, Bailey posed in a white graphic T-shirt that read, “When life is beating ya azz, Arch it!”

“Mangoes and watermelon are my favorite fruit 🥭🍉💦,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans complimented Bailey’s figure in the comments section.

“Hey bookie 😍,” Keke Palmer gushed, as a fan praised, “THE BODY EAAAAAATSSSSSS 😍😍.” Another follower quipped that they “need” her T-shirt.

Bailey has no shortage of sexy bikini pics. In May, she showed off a number of swimsuits while taking a tropical getaway.

First, she sported a black one-piece complete with long sleeves, a cutout and a thong back while crouching on a boat. She also climbed up the boat’s ladder and while gazing into the camera with a fresh face. Bailey elevated her look with a pearl necklace and a number of bracelets.

“Apologies in advance…expect me to be in a bathing suit all week,” she captioned the post.

In a separate post, Bailey showed off a strappy animal print getup while posing on a beach. The sultry swimsuit featured a high-neck and strappy getup that wrapped around her waist.

Bailey leaned against a palm tree while showing off her dramatic makeup, which included smokey eyeshadow, a highlighted nose, manicured eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips. She completed her look with extra-long nails.

