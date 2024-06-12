Chloe Bailey Shares the Ultimate Thirst Trap in Sexy Cutout Swimsuit

Chlöe Bailey’s bikini body is unmatched.
Bailey, 25, took to Instagram on Monday, June 10, to show off figure in a neon yellow swimsuit. Her one-piece featured a plunging neckline, cutouts over her sides and a cheeky back. Bailey accessorized the look with orange floral sunglasses, a brown pendant necklace and gold bracelets. In the pic, she took a bite of a beach.
For glam, Bailey donned soft makeup including long lashes and lined lips. She styled her brunette hair in a messy — but stylish — updo.
Elsewhere in the carousel of photos, Bailey posed in a white graphic T-shirt that read, “When life is beating ya azz, Arch it!”
“Mangoes and watermelon are my favorite fruit 🥭🍉💦,” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans complimented Bailey’s figure in the comments section.
“Hey bookie 😍,” Keke Palmer gushed, as a fan praised, “THE BODY EAAAAAATSSSSSS 😍😍.” Another follower quipped that they “need” her T-shirt.
Bailey has no shortage of sexy bikini pics. In May, she showed off a number of swimsuits while taking a tropical getaway.
First, she sported a black one-piece complete with long sleeves, a cutout and a thong back while crouching on a boat. She also climbed up the boat’s ladder and while gazing into the camera with a fresh face. Bailey elevated her look with a pearl necklace and a number of bracelets.
“Apologies in advance…expect me to be in a bathing suit all week,” she captioned the post.
In a separate post, Bailey showed off a strappy animal print getup while posing on a beach. The sultry swimsuit featured a high-neck and strappy getup that wrapped around her waist.
Bailey leaned against a palm tree while showing off her dramatic makeup, which included smokey eyeshadow, a highlighted nose, manicured eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips. She completed her look with extra-long nails.