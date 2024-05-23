Cassie has broken her silence on the video that shows ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly assaulting her at a Los Angeles hotel.

In a statement posted Thursday, May 23, via Instagram, Cassie wrote, “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously,” she continued. “My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

She went on to offer support for those “still living in fear” and to reiterate her thanks to those who have stood by her.

Since the video’s release, celebrities from every industry have shared support for Cassie, with many more speaking out after she posted her statement.

Diddy, 54, apologized for his “inexcusable” behavior in a video he posted via social media on Sunday, May 19, but he did not mention Cassie’s name at any point.

“Combs’ video statement was more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP and member of Cassie’s legal team, told Us in a statement following Diddy’s apology video. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and it is clear that no one has been swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Here are some of the biggest names to show their support for Cassie:

Alex Fine

Cassie’s husband, personal trainer and entrepreneur Fine, wrote an open letter addressed to “women and children” in which he discussed the video and domestic violence at large.

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost [sic] regard. Men who hurt women hate women,” Fine wrote.

“To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you,” he continued. “To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I’m sorry you live in a world where you’re not protected, and you don’t feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved. To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”

Chloe Bailey

The singer-songwriter and actress wrote via Instagram, “We love you so much Cassie ❤️.” (Her younger brother, Branson Bailey, went to prom in April with Diddy’s daughter Chance.)

Black Coffee

“Sending love to you 🙏🏾❤️,” the DJ wrote.

LeToya Luckett

The Destiny’s Child founding member commented, “You are so loved. Your strength is admirable & your heart is so big. 🙏🏾❤️.”

“I hope you realize how your bravery against a seemingly untouchable giant gave so many other women and men the confidence to come forward too!” the actress and model commented. “You suffered for too long and we love to see you properly loved and protected now beautiful! Thank you for not being afraid to go first!! ❤️.”

Desi Perkins

“You deserve to feel safe,” the skincare influencer wrote. “I’m here for you always. I’m so inspired by our strength because i know this wasn’t easy. So proud of you.”

“We love u. So sorry you had to go through those horrible times,” said the rapper. “No one deserves that. We appreciate your strength queen.”

Nazanin Mandi

“The courage, strength, grace & fortitude you possess is immense to say the least,” wrote the actress. “As we eternally stand with you, keep walking in your power beautiful, inspiring soul. You are BELOVED. Love you always.”

Chase Stokes

The Outer Banks star shared Cassie’s post via his Instagram Story, writing “A real life superhero @Cassie @AlexFine44 Love you guys ❤️.”

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, the singer and friend of Cassie told the Daily Mail, “I think this sheds light that this happens more often. More often than you think. My heart and my support and my love goes out to Cassie.”

Milian continued: “She’s actually a friend of mine. And so for her and her family, I would love in my part to protect their privacy. But I also do believe that I have a lot of love for her and I’m wishing her best, especially going through something so public. I absolutely think it’s important for victims of domestic violence to speak up. I think for years many have. And I think it’s important they continue too, so that we can stop it. I love that they’re gonna make us put a stop to any kind of horrific abuse.”

Goldberg expressed her frustration over the statute of limitations that prevents Diddy from being charged for assaulting Cassie.

“Why isn’t this kind of assault an open-ended — why, why, why is there an end to this?” she asked. “Because if people say, ‘Well, you know, she reported it and he denied it and then she proved it, and then they said, ‘Well there’s nothing we can do because the statute of limitations is up.’”

Aubrey O’Day

The former Danity Kane singer blasted Diddy’s apology video, writing via X, “Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did. He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it.”

Erica Campbell

“​​@cassie I’m so sorry you have to relive this, as so many are talking about your pain,” the gospel singer wrote via Instagram with a photo of Cassie on her wedding day. “May your new reality of love and family be louder.❤️ Prayers and blessings and love.”

Reggie Bush, 6lack, Jana Kramer, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Toni Romiti and more stars showed their support in emoji-only messages.