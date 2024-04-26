Jeezy is denying the “deeply disturbing” abuse allegations made by his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” the rapper, 46, shared in a statement shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 25. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai, 45, after two years of marriage. The former couple shares 2-year-old daughter Monaco. (Mai asked the judge earlier this year not to enforce their prenup.)

“Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels,” Jeezy concluded his statement on Thursday.

Related: Every Accusation Made in Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Messy Divorce Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage in September 2023, and the pair have been battling it out in court ever since. Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) called the pair’s union “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation” in his divorce filing. The documents, which Jeezy initially signed in […]

Jeezy’s denial came hours after Mai filed court docs — which were obtained by multiple outlets — in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court claiming that her estranged husband had “explosive outbursts” during their relationship and engaged in “excessive drinking and domestic violence.”

One specific incident, which allegedly occurred in January 2022, is detailed in the court docs, per E! News. At the time, Jeezy allegedly “hurled insults” at Mai and struck her “with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage.”

The alleged abuse continued three months later with a separate incident in April 2022. According to the filing, Mai claimed that Jeezy had choked her from behind.

“The safety and well-being of the minor child while in the care and custody of Father has been of utmost concern to Mother since she first learned that Father was seeking a divorce,” the documents stated.

Jeezy previously filed for primary custody of Monaco earlier this month. Court documents obtained by Page Six at the time stated that the toddler wants to live with Jeezy because of Mai’s busy schedule.

Related: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Relationship Timeline Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were married for less than three years when they decided to go their separate ways. The pair, who met in 2018, announced their engagement in April 2020. Later that year, their romance made waves when Mai revealed she couldn’t wait to “submit” to her new husband. “In order for us to […]

Since Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai, their messy split has continued to play out publicly.

In the initial divorce filing, Jeezy called their union “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” While the paperwork was filed in September 2023, he had signed the docs in June of that year, revealing they “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

When Mai responded to the divorce filing in November 2023, she alluded to infidelity in their marriage. Jeezy has since denied those allegations.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf [is] 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” his rep told Us in December 2023.