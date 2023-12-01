Jeezy has requested a temporary court hearing to settle custody of his and estranged wife Jeannie Mai’s daughter, Monaco.

The 46-year-old rapper (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) filed a motion for a custody hearing on Thursday, November 30, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Jeezy claimed that Mai, 44, was acting as a “gatekeeper” between him and Monaco, 20 months.

Jeezy stated in the docs that Monaco, his only child with Mai, has been “temporarily residing” with her mother in the former couple’s Los Angeles home since he filed for divorce in September. The musician, who has three older children from a past relationship, claimed that their coparenting plans have since broken down.

“Since that time, the parties have endeavored to address temporary custodial arrangements on an informal basis,” the court filing reads. “While the parties have agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, which has been confirmed via communications between their counsel, to continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible.”

Jeezy also alleged that the “fluid parenting time schedule” is becoming “stressful” for Monaco, claiming that Mai is interfering with his time with their daughter.

“[Jeannie’s] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of Petitioner’s relationship with the Child,” he alleged, noting that he doesn’t believe that Mai had malicious intent.

Jeezy is requesting to “separate, structure and clearly define” their custody rights and arrangements. Mai, for her part, has not responded to the musician’s claims. Us Weekly has reached out to both Jeezy and Mai for comment.

Us confirmed in September that Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in Georgia after two years of marriage, citing that their relationship was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

“This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened,” Jeezy told Nia Long in a YouTube interview posted last month. “I can tell you that I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy. But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”

Weeks earlier, Mai revealed that Monaco is her “North Star” amid their separation. “And I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her,” she said during an October appearance on Sherri. “I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you? If you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything. So I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”