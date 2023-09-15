Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were married for less than three years when they decided to go their separate ways.

The pair, who met in 2018, announced their engagement in April 2020. Later that year, their romance made waves when Mai revealed she couldn’t wait to “submit” to her new husband.

“In order for us to make the music we can together — in order for us to do our dance in life — I have to allow him to be the framework for our marriage and our life,” the Real host explained to Us Weekly. “He knows enough to ask me the questions to incorporate what I want to build into the vision for us together. I am so excited to submit, because in my life, I am such a boss — I’m a boss in the way I wake up, the jobs that I choose, my career path, the people I hang out with, even where to eat and what to do in one 24-hour day is all my decision.”

After tying the knot in April 2021, Jeezy and Mai welcomed daughter Monaco in January 2022. (Jeezy also shares Jadarius with his ex Tenesha Dykes, Amra with Mahlet Gebregiorgis and son Shyheim with another previous partner.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Nearly one year after Mai gave birth, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September 2023.

Keep scrolling to see Mai and Jeezy’s relationship timeline: