Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have called it quits after two years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) filed for divorce from Mai, 44, on Thursday, September 14, according to court documents submitted to the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

The filing, which Jeezy signed on June 15, revealed that the estranged couple “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Jeezy, 45, claimed in the documents that his union with Mai is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

In the wake of their split, the rapper is seeking joint physical and legal custody of the pair’s daughter, Monaco, 20 months, “on a temporary and permanent basis,” noting that the “final decision-making be determined by the court in accordance with the child’s best interests.”

Mai and Jeezy welcomed their daughter in January 2022. Jeezy is also the father of three children from prior relationships.

Mai and Jeezy signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their March 2021 wedding, which Jeezy stated he wants “enforced” by the court now that they’re divorcing.

In accordance with the prenuptial arrangement, Jeezy outlined that his estranged wife be “awarded her pre-marital, separate, and non-marital property and all appreciation thereon” and that the pair’s “assets and debts” be “divided as set forth in the prenuptial agreement,” which was signed one day before their nuptials.

Jeezy and Mai began dating in fall 2018 and announced their engagement in April 2020. Ahead of their wedding the following spring, Mai made waves for saying that she planned to “submit” to Jeezy once they exchanged vows.

“So, I’m gonna say right here that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage, I want to submit to my man,” she revealed while cohosting The Real in September 2020. “Let me explain. When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here.”

Mai noted that her concept of submitting didn’t mean that her spouse would make “all the decisions” for their family. “That doesn’t mean that when he says, ‘How are we spending our money?’ or ‘Where are we moving?’ that I just say, ‘Yes, sir’ or ‘Yes, your honor,’ Like, it’s not that,” she insisted. “It’s a, ‘You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,’ and he takes the decision. He formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that.”

The following month, Mai doubled down on her controversial stance on male-female roles in a marriage. “I am more of a powerful woman because I understand my power of choice, and I would like to appreciate my man’s role by giving him the ability to make decisions for us,” she exclusively told Us in October 2020. “That doesn’t mean he doesn’t factor in my thoughts and my wishes, and it doesn’t mean that I’m any less equal than him. It means that I’m saying, ‘I trust you.’”

She concluded: “I am so excited to submit, because in my life, I am such a boss — I’m a boss in the way I wake up, the jobs that I choose, my career path, the people I hang out with, even where to eat and what to do in one 24-hour day is all my decision. When I come home to see my King, he’ll say, ‘You know what, I know Jeannie. She just came home from a long live dance routine. She’s going to want a pizza. She’s going to want her feet rubbed. She’s going to want to just go to bed early.’ Whatever it may be. I love knowing that we built this relationship where he can take care of me and I can take care of him.”