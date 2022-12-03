Feeling festive! Jeannie Mai Jenkins’ Spiced Manhattan brings just the kick to any holiday gathering — without an unpleasant hangover the following morning.

“My drink of choice used to be an old-fashioned until I realized I had to get up the next day and actually function,” the former Real cohost, 43, reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “So I’m thankful for this spritzed version!”

Mai Jenkins — who married rapper Jeezy in March 2021 — proclaims that the cocktail has “the best kick” thanks to Owl’s Brew Spiced Chai & Cranberry Boozy Tea. The sparkling beverage is made with freshly brewed spices, including ginger, cinnamon and cloves. “What’s not to love?” the How Do I Look? alum quipped. (The Dancing With the Stars alum’s recipe makes one serving.)

In addition to mixing festive cocktails for the holiday season, Mai Jenkins is preparing for her first Christmas with daughter Monaco, whom she shares with the 45-year-old musician. The Test Kitchen host started decorating her home last month putting up stockings for her brood — including a white, furry version with Monaco’s moniker embroidered across the top.

Mai Jenkins and Jeezy — who has three older children from previous relationships — welcomed their first child in January after the fashion stylist previously suffered a miscarriage.

“It’s so weird,” the California native opened up about new motherhood via Instagram Story in March. “I don’t feel like talking, trusting anyone. I’ve become so overprotective that anything could hurt Monaco or my family. Papa Mai and my brother Dennis came to spend time with me, and there’s nothing like family. Monaco [took her] first walk with Papa Mai, the OG who taught me to love the outdoors.”

She added at the time: “When my thoughts roam, I catch myself constantly criticizing how I’m doing this whole mom thing. Just sharing this as a reminder to be kind to myself because man … this is hard. My nipples bleed, I’m tired and my memory is GONE.”

The Daytime Emmy Award winner now hopes to pass the lessons she’s learned onto Monaco.

“I am so excited to show our daughter what it looks like when her mommy is doing ME, taking care of ME, making ME feel good inside and out,” the TV personality wrote via Instagram last month. “Baby girl, you are gonna build confidence from the inside out and I am honored to share with you now what took me years to learn.”

Keep scrolling to learn how to whip up Mai Jenkins' Spiced Manhattan in time for the festive season:

Ingredients:

6 oz Owl’s Brew Spiced Chai & Cranberry Boozy Tea

1.5 oz bourbon

Ice, for serving

Orange slice, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Pour Boozy Tea and bourbon into a glass.

2. Swirl and serve over ice.

3. Garnish with an orange slice.