More to love this holiday season! Gwyneth Paltrow may still be basking in the newlywed life with her husband, Brad Falchuk, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t including ex-husband, Chris Martin, in their holiday fun.

The 46-year-old Goop founder took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 19, to unveil her family Christmas stockings — which included one for both Falchuk, 47, and Martin, 41. Others hung on the mantle were for Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman’s daughter, Apple, 14, and son, Moses, 12.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Paltrow and Falchuk — who tied the knot in September — “have blended their families in such a great way.”

As for how Apple and Moses get along with Falchuk’s two children from a previous marriage, the source told Us “the kids all really are liking each other.”

Martin, for his part, has since moved on with Dakota Johnson, who he began dating in December 2017. An insider told Us earlier this month that the two will “be engaged soon,” adding, “Chris is head over heels.”

Timing has played a big part in his decision of when to potentially pop the question. “He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once,” the insider told Us of waiting until after Paltrow and Falchuck wed. “He’s a great dad.”

Paltrow and Martin — who tied the knot in December 2003 — announced their separation in March 2014.

The It’s All Good author opened up her relationship with Martin during an interview in January. “He’s really like my brother,” Paltrow told Stephen Colbert. “We’re very familial. It’s nice. It’s great.”

