Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin Is ‘Like My Brother’ After ‘Painful’ Divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have maintained on good terms since consciously uncoupling in March 2014. So much so, that she thinks of him now as a sibling.

“He’s really like my brother. We’re very familial. It’s nice. It’s great,” the 45-year-old said during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, January 25.

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman, 40, finalized their divorce in July 2016 and are parents of daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11.

“Are you guys more evolved than the rest of us?” Colbert, asked, because of their amicable split.

“Definitely not,” Paltrow replied. “No, but divorce is terrible. It was really painful. It was really hard, and I think we really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. And we thought, if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple, that was kind of the goal. So that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

The exes have since moved on from the relationship. Martin, who went on to date Annabelle Wallis and Jennifer Lawrence, is currently seeing Dakota Johnson. And as Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2017, Paltrow is engaged to writer Brad Falchuk after three years of dating.

The Oscar winner showed off her huge engagement ring while attending the Producers Guild Awards over the weekend. “I believe it’s a sapphire,” she told Colbert on Thursday night.

