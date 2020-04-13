Liven Up Your Virtual Happy Hour With These Seasonal Cocktails

Honestly, we miss the social aspect of heading out to bars with our friends and enjoying a libation or two — especially now that the weather is warming up. Another experience that feels so far away? That moment when you order a cocktail from an expert bartender, who proceeds to present you with a magical (and delicious) creation. Sure, we have Zoom happy hours with our friends and colleagues every week, but more often than not we’re sipping on something simple like wine or beer.

Of course, this isn’t just true for alcoholic drinks. Having some plain old coffee every morning as opposed to a fabulous matcha latte simply isn’t the same. But fear not — many of Us are capable of recreating drinks that just may be on par with our favorite barista or mixologist. It just takes a little bit of practice and effort to master the craft, but we’re sure that you’ll be thrilled with your end results. Check out some of our favorite recipe suggestions that are perfectly fitting for the spring and summer seasons below — and stay tuned for more!