Everything You Need to Become a Zoom Happy Hour Pro

Our happy hours don’t look like they used to these days! We’re trying to fill the void by arranging Zoom hangouts with our friends and family — and for many of Us, wine is a key part of the equation.

Though it may not feel exactly the same as posting up at our favorite bar after work, we have to make the most of these virtual catch-ups. After all, it’s the new normal! To enhance your experience, there are plenty of services and fun wine accessories to have on deck. We’ve rounded up our absolute favorites — starting with the best wine delivery options so you can score vino directly from the vineyard to your doorstep. Check them out below!

Winc

After filling out a short quiz, Winc will send you four bottles of wine every month that are tailored to your taste!

Get $20 off your first wine box with Winc!

NakedWines.com

You can get 12 bottles of seriously high-quality wine from expert winemakers for just $90!

Make your first bulk wine order and save money at NakedWines.com today!

Firstleaf

With Firstleaf, each of your six monthly wine bottles will cost you $15 each — no matter which you select!

Order your first box of 6 wines from Firstleaf for a special introductory price today!

Wine Insiders

Shop curated sets of wine that are handpicked by the experts — including Martha Stewart!

Order quality wines direct to your doorstep from Wine Insiders!

Wine of the Month Club

This is the OG of wine delivery services. You can choose different monthly plans at various prices, or double up on a couple!

Browse all of the different monthly wine delivery offering at Wine of the Month Club!

Getting the grapes is only half of the fun! These awesome accessories will take your Zoom happy hours to the next level:

This Electronic Wine Opener Set

Uncork within seconds, and keep your wine nice and chilled until you reach the bottom of the bottle. It doesn’t get much easier!

Get the Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener with Chiller with free shipping for just $30, available at Amazon! it as soon as April 12, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Chilled Ice Tumblers

Your wine will continue to stay cold in its glass with the help of these terrific tumblers.

Get the Host 2962 Freeze Stemless Red & White Wine Tumbler Cups with free shipping for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 12, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Funky and Functional Glass

Impress your fellow at-home happy hour revelers with this amazing aerating wine glass!

Get the Stemless Aerating Wine Glasses – Set of 2 for $50, available from Uncommon Goods!

These Elegant Wine Stoppers

Toss out your corks and keep your wine fresh the elegant way with these crystal wine stoppers.

Get the Intention Stone Wine Stoppers for $34, available from Uncommon Goods!

These Cheeky Wine Stoppers

If your taste is not as fancy, these punny wine stoppers are perfect for you.

Get The Only Gift Worth Giving Wine Stoppers (originally $20) on sale with free shipping for just $15, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Wine Holder We Didn’t Know We Needed

Um, excuse Us? This is genius — and the ideal complement to some new bath products and a good book!

Get the Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder for $38, available from Uncommon Goods!

This Adorable Decorative Letter

Instead of just tossing your old corks, why not create a cute decorative piece? Get your initials, or spell out whatever you’d like. This also makes a thoughtful gift!

Get the Wine Cork Holder – Metal Monogram Letter with free shipping for just $20, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

These products are only for shoppers over the age of 21.

