5 Luxury Diptyque Candles You Can Grab on Sale for a Super Limited Time

When it comes to candles, truly no other brand can even try to measure up to Diptyque. Their intricate scents can practically teleport you to another world — and their iconic designs are simply made to shine as part of your home decor, even long after the wax has been burned away. There’s a reason top celebrities like Meghan Markle and Beyoncé Knowles are such major fans!

You can only imagine our euphoric delight when we spotted so many scents currently on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue. With the Friends & Family sale in full gear offering up to 30% off thousands of picks, our shopping cart is filling up fast, but we know there’s no way we’re leaving without a new Diptyque candle in tow to turn staying at home into a total sensory experience. Check out our five faves below!

Figuier

This earthy candle represents “all parts” of a fig tree, featuring notes of fruit, wood and greenery. Even reading about it makes Us want to curl up with a blanket and a good book!

Get the Diptyque Figuier Candle (originally $68) for just $58 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Baies – Ceramic

Baies, which emits a rosy berry fragrance, is one of Diptyque’s most famous scents. It’s available in the brand’s signature jar with white wax, but we’re so obsessed with with this large, all-black ceramic version right now!

Get the Diptyque Baies Ceramic Candle (originally $185) for just $157 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Violette

This dreamy scent will have you feeling like you’re lying in a field of freshly-bloomed flowers — even when you’re simply just lying back on the couch with your eyes closed!

Get theDiptyque Violette Scented Candle (originally $68) for just $58 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Tubereuse – Red

Tuberose is all about capturing dusk within a scent, and this red-tinted version creates the effect visually too — offering moody lighting that sends our hearts aflutter!

Get the Diptyque Red Tubereuse Candle (originally $98) for just $83 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Santal

Sandalwood will always be a top choice in home fragrances, and Santal explores the scent with a subtlety that makes it all the more alluring!

Get the Diptyque Santal Candle (originally $68) for just $58 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Want to see more? Check out other Diptyque candles on sale here and shop the rest of the Friends & Family sale at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

