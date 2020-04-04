Shop Your Favorite Celebrities’ Must-Have Candles at Nordstrom

No matter what we’re doing while we’re hanging out at home — apart from sleeping — we’re lighting a candle. When we’re working, we’ll light something to keep us focused, like a eucalyptus scent, and when we’re doing yoga, we’ll go for something earthy like amber. Prefer more cardio-based workouts? A citrusy scent is best. And then, when it’s time to clean, we switch to a linen fragrance, and finish the day off with a lavender or chamomile to chill out. What we’re trying to say is that we love candles — period.

Know who else loves candles? Celebrities, obviously! Who needs scandals when you can have candles instead? And we know we can count on celebs to pick the best of the best for their home — with gorgeous scents and gorgeous jars and tins to go along with them. Check out some A-list candle brand picks below, all available at Nordstrom!

Jennifer Lopez – Le Labo

This Santal 26 candle is a home essential for Lopez. The Cut even once reported that she had a standing order of 200 per month!

Get the Le Labo ‘Santal 26′ Vintage Tin Candle for just $65 at Nordstrom!

Beyoncé Knowles – Diptyque

Knowles once called this candle “warm and sweet,” and told InStyle that she’d even have them burned at home when she was away so her belongings wouldn’t lose the scent!

Get the Diptyque Vanille Candle starting at just $36 at Nordstrom!

Taylor Swift – Byredo

Swift revealed that this Tree House candle was her absolute favorite during her “73 Questions” session with Vogue!

Get the Byredo Tree House Candle for just $85 at Nordstrom!

Selena Gomez – Voluspa

Gomez told Into The Gloss that Voluspa’s Mokara was one of her favorite scents and that she’d burn her candles while having jam sessions or doing her makeup!

Get the Voluspa Mokara Chawan Bowl Candle (originally $30) for just $23 at Nordstrom!

Duchess Kate – Jo Malone

It’s no surprise to Us that Duchess Kate even has good taste when it comes to candles. This Jo Malone Orange Blossom candle was actually the official scent of her wedding to Prince William!

Get the Jo Malone Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle for just $67 at Nordstrom!

