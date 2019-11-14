J. Lo’s Favorite Candle From Le Labo Makes the Perfect Luxe Gift!





These days, candles are synonymous with self-care, spas and serenity — and most of Us are obsessed! While it may be hard to believe, that’s a fairly recent development. Sure, they were a staple for centuries, but they mainly existed to serve basic human needs (like providing warmth and light). It arguably wasn’t until Carrie Bradshaw blew out the now-iconic Diptyque Baies candle on an episode of Sex and the City that they became covetable accessories.

Since then, it’s safe to say their image has evolved. Of course, as the demand for the product grew, new brands exploded onto the scene and A-list celebs started to take notice. A true devotee of haute wax? None other than Jennifer Lopez — who has made this her signature home essential!

Get the Le Labo Santal 26 Vintage Tin Candle for $65, available at Nordstrom!

In a recent piece on The Cut charting the rise of New York-based brand Le Labo, it was revealed that J. Lo once had a standing order of 200 of their Santal 26 candles per month. Amazing, right? It’s since decreased to 50 a month (which is still totally mind-boggling) — but one thing is clear: Jenny From the Block lives for this item.

So, what is it exactly? If you haven’t heard of Le Labo, allow Us to give you the scoop. They launched in 2006 with 10 fragrances and the Santal 26 candle J. Lo is so fond of (known for its sandalwood scent). In the past 13 years, they have become power players in the beauty space — in fact, their fragrance Santal 33 is a cult favorite and has also been credited with the rise of sandalwood-based products.

It should come as no surprise that the price tag for these creations isn’t on the cheap side — but diehard fans all agree that they are seriously worth the splurge! With the holiday season on the horizon, a Le Labo candle may be the perfect gift for someone special in your life.

Once upon a time, you could only score one of these gems at their boutique in NYC’s Nolita neighborhood. Luckily, they are now available at Nordstrom — which is always on our list of favorite retailers! This version of the Santal 26 candle comes in a vintage tin that’s been distressed by a special aging process, giving it a personalized and unique touch that is bound to be appreciated by anyone on your gift list.

The 100% soy wax candle was hand-poured in Mississippi and features a cotton wick — which makes for an incredibly clean burn. In addition to sandalwood, key notes include amber, coco, vanilla, cedar, spices and musk. With a 50-hour burn time, this will keep your home fabulously fragrant over the chilly winter months!

Whether you’re looking to score brownie points with a significant other’s family or simply looking to spread some luxe this holiday season, this is truly a gift that can’t be beat!

