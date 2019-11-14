Flash Sale! Save Up to 40% on Luxury TUMI Luggage





Taking a trip to escape the cold this winter? If you don’t already have one booked, now is the time to change that. TUMI luggage is up to 40% off at Century 21 right now, meaning we can grab chic travel necessities for less, leaving us extra room in our budget for vacation activities — or that seat upgrade on the plane!

This flash sale doesn’t even last for two whole days, so we’re serious when we say the time to act is now. Check out five of our favorite picks below and book that trip already!

This Sleek, Spinning Suitcase

We will never buy a suitcase without four wheels again. They make life so much easier when we’re rushing to our gate at the airport, and the hardshell exterior and TSA lock on this one will help us feel extra secure so we don’t have to worry about damaging or losing our belongings. Plus, that navy is so gorgeous!

Get the TUMI 28″ Navy Tactics Upright Spinner (originally $595) for just $367 at Century 21 for a limited time! You save $238!

This Red Hot Backpack

This nylon backpack is perfect for looking stylish regardless of the weather. Its leather and gold-tone details are gorgeous, and we love how it lays flat when we don’t need it. It can also easily be attached to our suitcase in case we’re going on a really big trip with lots of luggage — or if we just like to be careful over a long weekend!

Get the TUMI Red Just In Case Packable Nylon Backpack (originally $100) for just $69 at Century 21 for a limited time! You save $31!

This Sophisticated Leather Tote

A tote made just for traveling? How did we live so long without one? We love the neutral shade of the pebbled leather and the fact that there’s a removable shoulder strap, as well as a band in the back for our suitcase. Add in the laptop compartment, the metal feet and the lining and we’re never going anywhere without this bag!

Get the TUMI Monika Leather Tote (originally $500) for just $349 at Century 21 for a limited time! You save $151!

This Compact Duffel

Sometimes our main suitcase isn’t quite big enough, or maybe it’s actually too big — period. That’s where this compact duffel comes in. It’s wheeled and has a long, telescopic handle so we don’t have to carry it and tire ourselves out. Bring it as a carry-on and if there’s no room in the overhead compartment, it can still be stored under the seat in front of you!

Get the TUMI 14″ Wheeled Compact Duffel (originally $495) for just $297 at Century 21 for a limited time! You save $198!

This Durable Crossbody

We love how many pockets this crossbody bag has. It even includes a key leash and a pen loop! You never know what you’re going to need while traveling the world, but this hands-free leather bag will make sure you’re always prepared!

Get the TUMI Alpha Bravo Barton Crossbody (originally $250) for just $175 at Century 21 for a limited time! You save $75!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of this TUMI sale here and all other luggage and travel bags at Century 21 here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!