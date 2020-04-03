Look Like an A-Lister in Your Next Video With This Flattering Ring Light

On an average day at home, what is one thing you always find yourself doing? Let Us guess: scrolling through videos on your phone. We know because we do it too. If you’re looking to relax, pass the time, laugh and learn new things, TikTok, YouTube and IGTV are musts!

Starting to feel inspired to make your own content? Want to take your current videos from amateur to professional quality? The first step is always lighting. When you’re well-lit, people will pay attention. If your video quality is lacking, people might scroll right on by — regardless of how creative your video actually is at its core. Don’t let that happen to you — get a ring light and let the views start to flow!

Get the Neewer Dimmable Fluorescent Ring Light Kit starting at just $64 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as April 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This particular ring light kit has over 1,200 reviews, and shoppers wish they could rate it 10 stars. It’s that good. They say it’s taken their content to the next level and that the value is straight up phenomenal. It’s convenient too, since they don’t have to depend on sunlight anymore. Some of the best creativity starts to show itself at night, after all!

When you’re on camera, you want this ring light set up in front of you to give you that otherworldly, gorgeous glow. Your skin’s complexion may appear softened, your highlight may shine like the sun and your eyes may seriously pop, mesmerizing viewers. When you’re off camera, this light is perfect to use for applying your makeup — though we suggest doing that on camera too. Makeup tutorials, anyone? This light is even a must-have for beauty professionals who use it while working on clients to get the best results!

Get the Neewer Dimmable Fluorescent Ring Light Kit starting at just $64 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as April 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This kit includes one continuous ring light, a stand so you can keep things hands-free, a white and orange color filter set and a hot shoe adapter (so you can attach a DSLR camera). With high and low light options and a reinforced flexible arm to always get you the right angle, your next selfie is going to be fiercer than fierce!

So, now is the time. Learn that viral dance, show off your skincare routine or grab your stay-home partner and take on the Flip the Switch Challenge. As long as you’re properly lit, you’re set for success!

Get the Neewer Dimmable Fluorescent Ring Light Kit starting at just $64 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as April 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Neewer here and see all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!