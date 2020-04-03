The UGG Slippers That Will Carry You Through Your Zoom Meetings (40% Off)

Stay-home life is different for all of us — and different every day. Sometimes we’re concentrated on self-care, whether it’s making ourselves some sourdough bread, learning to meditate or taking that nap we normally wouldn’t — and sometimes we’re all about productivity, whether it’s writing music, learning to knit or organizing our drawers and closets. All of these things are okay, and all of them are encouraged. Another thing they have in common? The fact that they’re all made even better when they’re accompanied by a pair of comfy slippers!

Everyone knows that if you’re going to do comfy slippers right, the only way to go is UGG. The brand became famous from creating the softest materials ever, after all. If that coziness can be there to supplement any activity (or lack thereof) we’re taking part in, then we’re all for it, and now is the best time to make it happen. They’re 40% off!

Get the UGG Amary Faux Fur Slipper Bootie (originally $100) for just $60 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Check out more colors available at Amazon!

These Amary UGGs are one part slipper, one part bootie. That means they’re all parts perfect, and reviewers love how they keep their ankles warm along with their feet. That means you can ditch the socks! Shoppers also, of course, are commenting on how “absolutely adorable” these are, calling them the “best slippers ever.” They not only want, but “have” to put them on the moment they through the door into their home — and now that they’re home almost always, these slippers almost never leave their feet!

You’ll immediately notice the faux fur covering the upper of these lightweight slippers..and you’ll immediately want to run your fingers across it. These shoes are seriously soft all around. In the back you’ll notice a break in the faux fur, but you’ll find a soft suede heel counter in its place, featuring a convenient pull-tab and an embossed UGG logo beneath it. The outsole is suede too, so you won’t have to deal with hard rubber beneath your feet. These are truly the indoor shoes to rule all indoor shoes!

Get the UGG Amary Faux Fur Slipper Bootie (originally $100) for just $60 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Check out more colors available at Amazon!

As for the inside of these shoes? We have that famous UGGpure wool lining waiting for us, made to replicate the warm coziness of genuine shearling. Just imagine digging your feet into that softness during your next Zoom meeting. Your coworkers will see the button-up shirt you just threw on for the 30 minutes, but off-screen is a different, dreamy story!

Reviewers note that these slipper booties, which only come in full sizes, run a little small, even compared to other UGGs, so it’s suggested that you size up for the best fit, and then you’ll be golden. We can’t wait for you to experience the feeling of trying them on for the very first time!

Get the UGG Amary Faux Fur Slipper Bootie (originally $100) for just $60 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Check out more colors available at Amazon!

Not your style? Check out more from UGG here and other slippers available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!