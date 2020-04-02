Missing Your Starbucks Runs? These Official Coffees Will Bring Them to You

There is something about a trip to Starbucks that just feels right. The hustle and bustle of it all, the seasonal beverages, the eternal classics, seeing how your name is written out on the cup — just all of it. The ambiance of the actual café, the aroma of the coffee beans, the music…we could go on and on. We miss it so much!

Are you missing it too? We know it’s hard having your daily routine shifted so suddenly and without a choice, but there are things we can do to regain that feeling of normalcy. With Starbucks, for example, we may not be able to go there, but we can bring it to us. That means you can still enjoy a Starbucks coffee first thing in the morning — without even having to put on real pants! Just check out our five picks below:

This 10-Second Coffee

No coffee maker? No grinder? No problem. Simply heat up some water, pour one of these packets in, wait 10 seconds and stir. That’s it! Your coffee is ready and yes, it is seriously delicious. Feel free to add any kind of milk or milk alternative and sweetener to recreate your usual order!

Get the Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee (8- or 50-pack) in multiple flavors starting at just $7 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 8, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Flavorful K-Cups

Are K-Cup pods your life? They’re basically the best invention ever, and now is precisely the time to stock up. We know we’re picking up some Hazelnut and Breakfast blends, but there are plenty of flavors to choose from to suit your palate!

Get the Starbucks Single Cup Coffee for Keurig Brewers (60 count) starting at just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Turmeric Ground Coffee

Turmeric is huge right now because of its many, many health benefits, and it tastes good too! This medium-roasted ground coffee is infused with it, offering a spiced taste that will have you feeling warm from the inside out!

Get the Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee with Golden Turmeric (6 bags) for just $63 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as early as April 7, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

