5 Zinc Supplements That Have Amazon Reviewers Feeling Their Best

How often do you think about your zinc intake? Every few months? Every few years? Never, really? We get it. It’s not something that’s pushed on us as a must, must, must, but that doesn’t mean it’s not something to heavily consider, especially as you continue to age. It’s one of our immune system’s absolute favorite nutrients, made to fight off bad bacteria, and it’s reportedly helpful in many departments — from reducing inflammation to acne.

You can find zinc in some foods, but it’s hard to keep track of, and you can’t ensure that every day you’ll be able to get the proper amount solely from eating. That’s where supplements come into play. Need some options so you can readjust your routine? Check out five of the very best we found on Amazon below!

Good State Ionic Liquid Zinc Ultra Concentrate

This liquid concentrate is made with zinc and ultra-pure water — that’s it. We can see why it’s a number one bestseller on Amazon. The liquid may absorb into the body better than a pill would, and you can easily just add the drops to a cup of water or juice when you’re ready to drink it up!

Get the Good State Ionic Liquid Zinc Ultra Concentrate (originally $22) for just $20 with free shipping at Amazon!

Nature’s Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies

Fruity gummy fan? These elderberry supplements are a favorite of nearly 7,700 Amazon reviewers, and not only do they contain zinc, but they’re rich in vitamin C as well. Shoppers say these gummies have seriously saved them from getting colds in the past, and we hope we can say the same in the future!

Get the Nature's Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies for just $11 at Amazon!

TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges

Lozenges? Yep! These are formulated with added zinc, meaning we have a serious multitasker on our hands. Not only is zinc great for your immune system, but it can also be a serious helper when it comes to dry mouth and bad breath. These lozenges are available in two flavors right now: Tart Berry and Mandarin Mint!

Get the TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges starting at just $5 at Amazon!

Solaray Calcium Magnesium Zinc

Want to stick with something more classic? This rainbow bottle might look familiar. That’s because it’s a trusted favorite, featuring three power ingredients, including zinc, to support your health. It comes in capsule form, but the capsules are small and as shoppers say, they’ll easily float to the back of your throat!

Get the Solaray Calcium Magnesium Zinc capsules starting at just $14 at Amazon!

LiveWell Magwell Zinc & Vitamin D3

Another fan-favorite, these capsules are throwing bone and heart health support into the mix. Each bottle comes with a two-month supply, and the added magnesium may have you feeling stronger, fast. These capsules are dairy-free, preservative-free, sugar-free and gluten-free too!

Get the LiveWell Magwell Zinc & Vitamin D3 capsules for just $20 at Amazon!

