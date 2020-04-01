This Clorox Cleaning Set Can Refresh a Musty Washing Machine With Ease

There is pretty much nothing we would trade washing machines for. Manually washing clothes is tiring, tedious work, and the machine does a better job than we ever could anyway. But while your clothes are spinning around behind that circular window or underneath that top lid, do you ever consider washing the machine itself?

You can even think of it in terms of your own body. For example, let’s think about back scratches. You can easily scratch someone else’s back and leave them feeling euphoric, but when you go to scratch your own, it never feels as good and you just can’t reach the right spots. You need a little help from an outside force. That’s what this Clorox cleaning set is to your washing machine!

Get the Clorox Washing Machine Cleaner (2-pack) for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set contains two 30 fluid ounce bottles, and shoppers are raving about how it’s changed their lives. They’re so happy to get rid of the mustiness and mold that have been plaguing their machines — loving how everything is now spotless, shiny and fresh. Washing your clothes shouldn’t mean exposing them to even more bacteria, so this is a must for anyone who hasn’t used one — especially if you’ve ever left wet clothes in the machine for too long.

It’s especially great for extra-soiled items too, or if the smell of smoke is trapped between the threads of your clothes. Best of all? It’s so efficient, and the hard work is done for you. No scrubbing or wiping!

Seriously, using this cleaner is even easier than doing your laundry, because there are no clothes involved. Nothing to separate or spot-treat, no heavy hampers, etc. Just start with an empty machine and pour the appropriate amount right into the bleach dispenser. You can then run the machine, either using a maintenance cycle or a normal cycle with hot water and an extra rinse. That’s it!

This washing machine cleaner is made for either standard or high efficiency machines and should be used approximately once per month. Each bottle contains enough for five uses, so if you buy this Clorox set, you’ll be completely good to go for a full 10 months. 10 months of reduced buildup, eliminated foul odors and clothes we can actually trust will come out clean? Now that’s what we’re talking about!

