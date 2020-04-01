We have to admit, our yoga mat has been getting more use lately than it has in…well, ever. Being home all the time means we’re not getting all of those steps we’d otherwise naturally be taking day by day. Our body gets antsy, meaning we need to move a little. Yoga mat-based workouts are the best way to do so when you only have so much space to work with, but when you start to do them every day, you may start to notice something…

Toned muscles and a happier demeanor? Sure, but we’re just going to back it up and address the elephant in the room — how dirty that yoga mat is getting. In many cases you can see the physical dirt, especially if you’re doing any sort of HIIT or cardio routine with shoes on, and if you can’t see it, you’ll probably feel it — and you’ll definitely smell it. Our yoga mats need a detox, stat!

Get the Asutra Organic Yoga Mat Cleanser starting at just $12 at Amazon! Get free shipping with Prime or when you spend over $25! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Asutra has just the thing to cleanse our mats of all of their germ-filled worries and woes, and this little cleanser sure is powerful, because it’s garnered over 4,000 reviews on Amazon thus far. Shoppers are so impressed — one even put it to the test in their biology class, taking samples and seeing the germs disappear — and stay gone for days! On a less scientific level, shoppers also say the scents are divine and not overpowering, and that their mat never became slippery or sticky — though they do feel like they can get a better grip on it. Now their mind and qi can truly be at ease while practicing!

This yoga mat cleanser is a refresh for your mat, made with all-natural ingredients including organic essential oils and natural castile soap, which may work better than just soap and water. If you’re dealing with 100,000 bacteria per cubic centimeter, you’re going to need something strong, after all! Don’t worry though. This product contains no bleach, parabens, phosphates or harsh chemicals. Bonus points? It’s 100% biodegradable and not tested on animals!

Using this spray can do so much to help you properly arrive at your practice. The scents can act as therapy, helping to either soothe or energize you and keep you grounded. You’re seriously never going to want to come out of child’s pose. When you do though, you can flow confidently knowing that you won’t slip from your downward-facing dog into a belly flop!

Each spray comes with a microfiber towel to help you clean, and there are seven scent varieties, included unscented. There’s also a six-pack you can buy that comes with a towel for each if you’re looking to gift some to your friends you’ve been virtually working out with over Zoom!

