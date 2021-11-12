Highs and lows. Having sex while pregnant has been an “emotional roller-coaster” for Jeannie Mai.

During her first trimester, getting intimate with husband Jeezy was “not great,” the Real cohost, 42, said during a Thursday, November 11, YouTube video, noting that her sex drive had decreased.

“I needed to hear, ‘Do you love me? Why do you love me? Do you think I’m pretty? Do you see changes in my body?’” the California native explained to intimacy educator Shan Boodram. “I had these needy questions that made me feel very insecure and not attracted to myself. … I was in my head a lot.”

Now that the Dancing With the Stars alum is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, “the party is on.”

The stylist gushed, “It’s back and popping. The back is cracking. Everything is good in this department. I love it. In fact, one of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because then you see your belly, you see his face.”

Mai credited the rapper, 44, with “normalizing” her baby bump during sex, saying, “Some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby,’ or maybe, ‘I’m not touching the belly.’ But making it all like, ‘Yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this. This is how you got made!’ I think there’s something really beautiful about that.”

The pair announced in September that their first child is on the way, with Mai debuting her budding belly on her Fox show.

“When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye,” the How Do I Look? alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins.”

The dad-to-be added in a post of his own: “Blessings on blessings.”

The pair previously suffered a miscarriage, one month before tying the knot in March in Georgia. While they subsequently planned to pursue in vitro fertilization, they conceived naturally.

The South Carolina native has three children from previous relationships, and Mai called him an “amazing dad” while speaking with Women’s Health in September. “It overwhelms me with even more love,” she said at the time. “Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect.”