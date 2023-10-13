Jeannie Mai is looking to daughter Monaco as her guiding light as she navigates her divorce from Jeezy.

“Monaco? That is my North Star,” Mai, 44, shared during the Friday, October 13, episode of Sherri. “And I can definitely tell you that, I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her.”

Mai explained that she is constantly thinking about her and Jeezy’s 22-month-old daughter while making decisions about their future.

“I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you? If you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything,” Mai told host Sherri Shepherd. “So I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”

Shepherd, 56 — who went through a divorce with ex-husband Jeff Tarpley in 2010 and split from Lamar Sally in 2015 — noted that a child can make all the difference during a hard breakup. (Shepherd shares son Jeffrey, 18, with Tarpley.)

Related: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Relationship Timeline Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were married for less than three years when they decided to go their separate ways. The pair, who met in 2018, announced their engagement in April 2020. Later that year, their romance made waves when Mai revealed she couldn’t wait to “submit” to her new husband. “In order for us to […]

“You go through stuff like this, and you look at your child and you go, ‘Thank you for this gift because I needed this gift right now,’” Shepherd told Mai, who replied, “He knew that,” referring to God.

Mai added that her little girl is a constant source of light in her life. “She’s definitely a mood. She isn’t really about the kisses and hugs. But every so often she looks at me, like, ‘Where you been? I’ve been missing you,’” Mai recalled of Monaco. “That is my everything. We have this vibe when we see each other. She knows that I’ve got her.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

Us Weekly confirmed on September 15 that Jeezy, 46, (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) filed for divorce from Mai in Georgia one day prior. The musician signed the documents on June 15, according to the filing, revealing that he and Mai “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Jeezy, who is also the father of three children from prior relationships, described his union with Mai as “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

According to the docs, Jeezy is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Monaco, and is asking that their March 2021 prenuptial agreement be “enforced” by the court.

Related: Inside Jeannie Mai's Baby's Monaco-Themed Nursery Making room for Monaco! Jeannie Mai debuted the adorable nursery she and Jeezy created for their newborn on Friday, January 21. “I made the clouds y’all,” the Real cohost, 43, captioned an Instagram video showing her child’s sweet space, which featured an elephant mural and puffy clouds hanging over a white crib. “Nursery glow up.” […]

After news broke of their split, Mai took a social media hiatus. The former Real cohost returned to Instagram on Wednesday, October 11, with a quote about recovery.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” the message, written in a notebook, read. Mai added a black heart as her caption.

Mai explained to Shepherd on Friday that disconnecting has been key for her to moving forward. “I’m not gonna lie, it takes every day to just sit and be quiet in your thoughts. Take care of me,” she said on the talk show. “[I’m] just taking it day by day. Turning off everything helps to.”