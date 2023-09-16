Jeezy is getting cryptic in the middle of his divorce from Jeannie Mai.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me. ⛄️,” the musician, 45, captioned a Thursday, September 14, Instagram carousel of photos of himself in front of a Mercedes sedan.

While Jeezy did not further explain the meaning of his social media message, the post’s publication date coincides with the day he filed for divorce from Mai, 44.

Us Weekly confirmed one day later on Friday, September 15, that Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) filed on Thursday to dissolve his marriage in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

Jeezy claimed in court documents obtained by Us that their relationship is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The rapper further noted that they are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Jeezy — who is seeking to uphold the pair’s prenuptial agreement — also requested joint physical and legal custody of their 20-month-old daughter, Monaco, on a “temporary and permanent basis.” (Monoco is Jeezy’s fourth child and his only with Mai; he also shares three older kids from previous relationships.)

Mai, for her part, has not publicly addressed the pair’s breakup nor been active on social media since the separation news broke. The former Real host’s bio still features her married name: Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Earlier this month, Mai had shared a sweet tribute to the rapper. “Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir Adversity For Sale has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. 📚🏆,” she captioned a September 8 Instagram post. “Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling.

She continued: “I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love🖤.”

Jeezy and Mai started dating in 2018, getting engaged two years later in April 2020. Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in April 2021.

Prior to their union, Mai made headlines on an episode of The Real when she revealed that she wanted to “submit” to Jeezy in their marriage.

“I am more of a powerful woman because I understand my power of choice, and I would like to appreciate my man’s role by giving him the ability to make decisions for us,” she exclusively told Us in October 2020, clarifying her stance. “That doesn’t mean he doesn’t factor in my thoughts and my wishes, and it doesn’t mean that I’m any less equal than him. It means that I’m saying, ‘I trust you.’”

She concluded at the time: “I am so excited to submit, because in my life, I am such a boss — I’m a boss in the way I wake up, the jobs that I choose, my career path, the people I hang out with, even where to eat and what to do in one 24-hour day is all my decision. When I come home to see my King, he’ll say, ‘You know what, I know Jeannie. She just came home from a long live dance routine. She’s going to want a pizza. She’s going to want her feet rubbed. She’s going to want to just go to bed early.’ Whatever it may be. I love knowing that we built this relationship where he can take care of me and I can take care of him.”

Less than one year after their wedding, Mai announced she was pregnant with baby No. 1. Monaco was born in January 2022.