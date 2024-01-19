Jeannie Mai asked a judge to hold off on enforcing her and Jeezy’s prenuptial agreement after she claimed she did not have enough time to review it prior to signing.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Mai, 45, alleged that she and Jeezy, 46, did not begin negotiating their prenup until five days before the pair tied the knot in March 2021. Mai argued that the timeframe raised “significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process and each party’s ‘full and fair disclosure’ of their financial positions.”

The talk show host shared she now has “significant reservations” about her estranged husband’s financial disclosures. Mai claimed that the rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, supplied one personal financial statement that contained approximate values.

“Notably absent were the comprehensive supporting financial documents that would provide a transparent and detailed view of Mr. Jenkins’ assets, liabilities and overall financial standing,” the docs read.

Mai requested that the judge either deny enforcing the prenup or hold off on enforcing it until she and her legal team can properly review its terms and conditions.

This isn’t the first time Mai has brought up the prenuptial agreement in court. According to docs obtained by Us in November 2023, Mai revealed that part of their contract includes a penalty if any party cheated throughout the course of the marriage. She asked the court to uphold the infidelity part of the agreement and also requested an “equitable division” of the exes’ assets.

Jeezy refuted Mai’s claims of him being unfaithful in their marriage.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” his rep told Us in December 2023.

Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023 citing his marriage as “irretrievably broken” and that he and Mai were already living in a “bona fide state of separation” before filing. In addition to navigating their prenup, the duo have also fought over custody of their 23-month-old daughter, Monaco.

In December 2023, Jeezy accused Mai of being a “gatekeeper” to their daughter. While the little one was “temporarily residing” with her mom, Jeezy claimed that the “fluid parenting time schedule” was interfering with his time with Monaco.

“Since that time, the parties have endeavored to address temporary custodial arrangements on an informal basis,” the court filing read. “While the parties have agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, which has been confirmed via communications between their counsel, to continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible.”